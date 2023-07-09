Paredes and Díaz homer as Rays stop seven-game skid with 10-4 win over Braves

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — Isaac Paredes and Yandy Díaz homered as the Tampa Bay Rays snapped a season-high seven-game skid with a 10-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday in a matchup of teams with the best records in baseball. Zach Eflin (10-4) gave up two runs and four hits over five innings in a 77-pitch outing as Tampa Bay avoided the three-game series sweep. The 29-year-old righty is 9-1 in 10 starts at home. Travis d’Arnaud homered for the MLB-best Braves, who are 20-3 since June 14. Atlanta All-Star Bryce Elder (7-2) allowed seven runs, six hits and four walks in his shortest outing this season of 3 1/3 innings.

