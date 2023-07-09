Red Sox rally and extend winning streak to five games with 4-3 victory over A’s

BOSTON (AP) — Masataka Yoshida scored the tying run with good baserunning and then homered to give Boston the lead in the eighth inning to help the Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3. Boston heads into the All-Star break on a five-game winning streak. J.P. Sears took a no-hitter into the fifth for Oakland despite allowing an unearned run in the first thanks to one of three A’s errors. Boston trailed 3-1 in the middle of the sixth before Adam Duvall hit a solo homer to lead off the bottom half. The Red Sox have won eight of their last nine games since falling a season-high 15 games back in the AL East. Brent Rooker had three hits for Oakland, including a 443-foot home run high off of the Green Monster light stanchion.

