Royals pitcher Yarbrough starting for KC for 1st time since being struck by line drive in face

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough is returning to the mound to start against Cleveland in his first major league game since the left-hander was hit in the face by a line drive two months ago. Yarbrough was activated from the 60-day injured list before the team’s final game before the All-Star break. The 31-year-old suffered multiple fractures around his eye when he was hit with a 106.2 mph smash by Oakland’s Ryan Noda on May 7. The ball ricocheted off Yarbrough to Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez, who threw Noda out at first. Yarbrough was hospitalized following the scary incident.

