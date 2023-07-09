Santander hits 2 of Orioles’ 6 homers as Baltimore routs Minnesota 15-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Santander hit two of Baltimore’s six homers and the Orioles completed a sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 15-2 victory. Aaron Hicks added a three-run homer against his former team in the Orioles’ seven-run fifth. Austin Hays, Ramón Urías and Adley Rutschman also went deep for Baltimore. After scoring seven runs in the fifth, the Orioles’ offense continued to roll in the sixth with six more runs. Rutschman — who will compete in the home run derby on Monday in Seattle — launched a 461-foot two-run blast in the top of the sixth off Twins reliever Cole Sands. Baltimore heads into the break with a 54-35 record, two games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the American League East. The loss dropped the Twins to 45-46, a half game back of Cleveland in the AL Central.

