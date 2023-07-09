Sepp Straka wins John Deere Classic with final-round 62 despite closing double bogey

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Sepp Straka won the John Deere Classic with a final-round 9-under 62 that could have been much better, making double bogey on the final hole but taking the title when Brendon Todd and Alex Smalley were unable to catch him. The 30-year-old Austrian who played in college at Georgia won for the second time on the PGA Tour. He moved to No. 27 in the world and increased his chances of representing Europe in the Ryder Cup this fall in Rome. Straka played the front nine in 7-under 28 and ran off four straight birdies on the back nine to reach 11 under for the day and 23 under for the tournament. His approach found the water on the par-4 18th and he made a 6.

