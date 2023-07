Christine Sinclair will lead the Canadian women’s national team at the upcoming Women’s World Cup. Sinclair, international soccer’s all-time leading scorer among men and women, is playing in her sixth World Cup. The 40-year-old is captain of the 23-player squad announced by coach Bev Priestman on Sunday. Sinclair will be joined by fellow veteran Sophie Schmidt, playing in her fifth World Cup.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.