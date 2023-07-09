Yarbrough wins first start since being hit in face, leads Royals past Guardians 4-1 to snap skid

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough won his return to the mound for Kansas City after being hit in the face by a line drive two months ago and the Royals beat Shane Bieber for the first time, snapping a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. Yarbrough suffered several facial fractures when he was hit on May 7 by a line drive clocked at 106.2 mph. The left-hander held the Guardians to one run and six hits over six innings. Michael Massey hit a two-run triple in Kansas City’s three-run sixth off Bieber, who came in 6-0 in 14 career starts against the Royals.

