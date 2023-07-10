Georgia Tech’s Eubanks stuns Tsitsipas at Wimbledon to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Chris Eubanks has reached the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by stunning two-time major runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets. Eubanks is a 27-year-old American making his Wimbledon debut. He is ranked 43rd and played college tennis at Georgia Tech. Eubanks complained about hating playing on grass courts just a month ago. But now he has a nine-match winning streak on the surface after earning his first career ATP title at a tune-up event in Mallorca, Spain, the week before Wimbledon. He will face No. 3 Daniil Medvedev for a berth in the semifinals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.