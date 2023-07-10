British Open Guide: How to watch, where it’s played, who’s the favorite

Golf’s major championship season comes to a close at the British Open. It’s the last chance of the year for Rory McIlroy to end his nine-year drought in the majors. At least the territory will be familiar. Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, is the site of the 151st edition of golf’s oldest championship, which begins Thursday, July 20. McIlroy won the last time at Royal Liverpool. The defending British Open champion is Cameron Smith, who defected to LIV Golf about a month later. The British Open is the last chance for American players with LIV Golf to earn Ryder Cup points to qualify for the team or show themselves worthy as a captain’s pick.

