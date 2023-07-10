Byron emerging as NASCAR’s next star after moving to points lead with 4th win of 2023

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon says he is worried about the growth of NASCAR. But Gordon says there is reason for hope. Sunday night’s rain-shortened race won by William Byron served to shine a spotlight on the emerging star who drives for Hendrick. The 25-year-old Byron leads the NASCAR Cup Series with four wins. He moved to the top of the points standings by surviving a spin in the second stage that caused him to fall a lap behind. Byron, who also won Atlanta’s spring race in 2022, already has eight career wins but insists he’s still learning.

