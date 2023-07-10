Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenseman Cam York to a two-year contract and agreed to terms with forward Noah Cates on a two-year deal. Flyers general manager Danny Briere announced the agreements Monday. The 22-year-old York signed a deal worth $3.2 million and the 24-year-old Cates agreed to a contract worth $5.25 million. York is a former first-round draft pick who had two goals and 18 assists this past season. Cates had 13 goals and 25 assists and was one of just four NHL rookies to appear in all 82 of his team’s games.

