Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. off to hot start in summer league play
By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. is putting in the work and looks poised to make a leap as he heads into his second NBA season. The No. 3 pick in the 2022 draft capped his first summer league performance this season with a game-winning 3-pointer in a 100-99 victory over Portland on Friday. He scored 29 of his 33 points in the second half. He followed that by posting 38 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 113-101 win over Detroit on Sunday.