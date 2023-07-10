In Las Vegas, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver discusses keeping eye on gambling

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he believes all leagues have to continue to keep an incredibly close eye on gambling trends within their sport, mindful of issues that the NFL in particular has had to address in recent months. Silver has been a longtime proponent of legalized sports betting frameworks within sports. He spoke in Las Vegas, part of a moderated discussion as part of the Associated Press Sports Editors convention. He said he draws the analogy to insider trading, and how leagues, he believes, are finding ways to stay ahead of major problems.

