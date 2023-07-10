Jabeur reaches Wimbledon quarterfinals, where defending champion Rybakina awaits

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ons Jabeur is getting another shot at Elena Rybakina a year after losing to her in the Wimbledon final. It’s just the quarterfinals this time around but the Tunisian player has to go through the defending champion to have a chance of winning her first Grand Slam tournament. The sixth-seeded Jabeur routed two-time champion Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-3 in the fourth round at the All England Club. Rybakina advanced when Beatriz Haddad Maia retired from their match with a lower back injury with Rybakina leading 4-1. Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys also advanced to the quarterfinals on Day 8 of the tournament.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.