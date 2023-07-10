Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Jaguars sign coach Doug Pederson’s son, Josh, to compete for a roster spot during camp

KTVZ
By
Published 11:39 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson’s son is the team’s newest tight end. The Jaguars signed Josh Pederson nearly a month after he finished the USFL season with the Houston Gamblers. Pederson caught 24 passes for 325 yards in 10 games. The Gamblers terminated his contract last week so he could sign with a then-unnamed NFL team. He replaces undrafted rookie Leonard Taylor, who was waived with an injury designation. Despite being the coach’s kid, Josh Pederson could have a tough time making Jacksonville’s opening-day roster. The Jags have veteran Evan Engram, who has yet to sign his franchise tender, atop a depth chart that also includes second-round draft pick Brenton Strange.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content