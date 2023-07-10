Kansas City Chiefs superfan accused in bank robbery and suspected in many more across central U.S.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A rabid Kansas City Chiefs fan known on social media as “ChiefsAholic” is accused of robbing a bank in Iowa, and federal authorities suspect he’s responsible for bank and credit union robberies throughout the central U.S. Federal prosecutors on Monday announced that 28-year-old Xaviar Michael Babudar of Overland Park, Kansas, was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines. Babudar was charged in December with robbing a credit union in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was released on bond in February but prosecutors say he removed an ankle monitor and fled until his arrest Friday near Sacramento, California. Authorities say he may be responsible for crimes in at least five states.

