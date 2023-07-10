Kentucky will roll out sports betting for retail on Sept. 7, in time for the start of NFL season

Kentucky racing officials have approved a rollout for sports betting, which will take effect when the NFL season begins in September. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved pari-mutuel wagering to begin Sept. 7 for retail at in-person locations such as tracks, its extension facilities and simulcast venues. Regulations for mobile operations will start on Sept. 28. The commission’s vote Monday during a special meeting at Red Mile Gaming and Racing in Lexington comes just over three months after the Republican-controlled Senate approved sports betting by a 25-12 vote. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear quickly signed the bill into law, which took effect on June 29.

