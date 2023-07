NAPIER, New Zealand (AP) — Co-host New Zealand has pulled off a confidence-boosting win 10 days before facing Norway in the opening match of the Women’s World Cup. The New Zealanders beat Vietnam 2-0 in their last warm-up game in Napier. The 32-team tournament kicks off July 20 in New Zealand and Australia. The win over Vietnam was timely, ending the Football Ferns’ 10-match winless streak.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.