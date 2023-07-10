Novak Djokovic plays at Wimbledon with the number ’23’ printed on his white tennis shoes

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s white tennis shoes with the green “23” printed on the heel might have to be replaced soon. The seven-time Wimbledon champion has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and he could add to that total on Sunday if he wins three more matches at the All England Club. Djokovic says if he wins the title this weekend “then we’ll have to use the 24.” Djokovic reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 14th time by beating Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4 in a match that started Sunday on Centre Court. He will next face Andrey Rublev for a spot in the semifinals.

