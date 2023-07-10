Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings center Pierre-Luc Dubois understands why he might not have the best reputation around the NHL after forcing two trades in six years. He hopes to change it over the next eight seasons. Drafted third overall in 2016, Dubois has, at times, flashed the skill set of an elite player. But he was traded from Columbus to Winnipeg in January 2021 after a bitter falling out with the organization. Then, the Jets dealt him to the Kings last month because of Dubois’ insistence on wanting to test free agency in 2024.

