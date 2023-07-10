Ruling expected Tuesday in runner Caster Semenya’s human rights appeal against sex eligibility rules

The European Court of Human Rights is expected to deliver what could be the final judgment on Tuesday in Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya’s yearslong legal challenge against track and field’s contentious sex eligibility rules. The rules force her to lower her natural testosterone level through medical intervention to be allowed to compete in women’s track and field races and have effectively put a stop to the two-time Olympic champion’s career. The South African has previously failed in appeals at sport’s highest court and Switzerland’s supreme court before taking her argument that she is being discriminated against to the human rights court.

