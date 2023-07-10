Spurs decide that Wembanyama’s Summer League is over after 2 games

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s first and likely last Summer League is over. The San Antonio Spurs have seen all they needed from the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft and won’t play him during their remaining games in Las Vegas. Wembanyama’s final numbers from two games: 36 points, 20 rebounds, eight blocks and three assists on 41% shooting from the floor. He played about 54 minutes. Shutting him down from games starts what will be a needed break for the 19-year-old from France whose last professional season in his homeland started nearly a year ago.

