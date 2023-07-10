Wisconsin reinstates LB Jordan Turner after conducting internal inquiry

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has reinstated linebacker Jordan Turner less than two weeks after suspending him for a violation of the athletic department’s student-athlete discipline policy. Turner’s reinstatement follows an internal inquiry by a committee of university staff. Turner had 68 tackles during the Badgers’ 7-6 season last year to rank behind only fellow linebacker Maema Njongmeta. He was the defensive most valuable player of Wisconsin’s 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory over Oklahoma State.

