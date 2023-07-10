Yankees hire TV analyst Sean Casey as hitting coach to replace fired Dillon Lawson

SEATTLE (AP) — Sean Casey was hired as hitting coach of the struggling New York Yankees, a day after the team fired Dillon Lawson. Casey, a three-time All-Star during a 12-year big league career that ended in 2008, had spent the past 15 years with the MLB Network, where he was an analyst. Casey and Yankees manager Aaron Boone were teammates on Cincinnati Reds from 1998-2003. The Yankees are eight games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East and have lost four of five. New York’s .231 batting average is 28th among the 30 major league teams.

