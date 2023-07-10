Yzerman finally makes splash, acquiring DeBrincat to give rebuilding Red Wings a boost

DETROIT (AP) — Steve Yzerman made a major move to give the rebuildng Detroit Red Wings a desperately needed boost. Yzerman has preached and practiced patience for four-plus years as Red Wings general manager, but the bold move seems to signal a shift in his plan to get the franchise in gear quicker. The Hockey Hall of Famer acquired goal-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat from Ottawa on Sunday and signed him to a four-year extension worth about $7.8 million annually. Yzerman made a series of subtle deals earlier this summer, adding depth at every position, before making a splash with DeBrincat.

