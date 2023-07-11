Arrest warrant issued for friend of NBA star Ja Morant over fight at player’s home in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for a close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant stemming from a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player’s home last year. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Davonta Pack has been charged with simple assault stemming from the July 2022 altercation that led to a lawsuit filed against both men by a teenager who has accused them of punching him. Records show the warrant for the 24-year-old Pack was issued Monday. Lawyers representing Morant and Pack in the lawsuit did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment on the warrant.

