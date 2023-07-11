Busch Light signs multiyear deal with Trackhouse Racing to sponsor Ross Chastain

Anheuser-Busch and Trackhouse Racing announced a multiyear agreement Tuesday that will make Busch Light the primary sponsor for Ross Chastain in the NASCAR Cup Series. The brand has long been the sponsor of retiring star Kevin Harvick. The deal begins next season. Its announcement had been pushed back after Anheuser-Busch became embroiled in controversy when it sent a commemorative can of Bud Light to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Many conservatives and some critics of the LGBTQ+ community boycotted Bud Light while some of Mulvaney’s fans claimed the brand did not do enough to support her.

