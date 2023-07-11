Ducks add Islanders’ top farm coach Brent Thompson to staff

ANAHEIM. Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have added veteran American Hockey League head coach Brent Thompson to Greg Cronin’s staff. The Ducks announced the hiring Tuesday, a little more than a month after hiring Cronin to replace Dallas Eakins. It will be his first NHL head coaching job and it follows a five-year run as the head coach at Colorado (AHL), the Avalanche’s top farm team. Thompson has 20 years of coaching experience, including the past nine as the head coach of Bridgeport (AHL), the Islanders’ top farm team. His sons, Tage and Tyce, currently play for NHL clubs.

