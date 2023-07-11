Ex-Netherlands goalie Van der Sar ‘not in life-threatening danger’ but remains in intensive care

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The wife of former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar says he remains in intensive care but is communicating and “not in life-threatening danger.” Van der Sar won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008 after a penalty shootout. He was admitted to a hospital in Croatia last Friday after suffering a bleed around the brain. Annemarie van der Sar says in a statement issued via Dutch club Ajax that “Every time we get to visit him, he’s communicative.” She adds “We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop.” The 52-year-old Van der Sar retired in 2011 after 130 appearances for his country. His club career included Champions League wins with both Ajax and United.

