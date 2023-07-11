Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Flopping, challenge rules changed by NBA’s Board of Governors

KTVZ
By
Published 5:15 PM

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA’s Board of Governors approved two rule changes for the coming season Tuesday. One change gives coaches a second challenge if their first one is successful. The other will mean a technical foul will be called against players who flop. The challenge rule change is something that coaches have wanted for some time. Coaches who challenge a call and are successful will get the chance to make a second challenge. Teams must have a timeout in order to call for a challenge; that timeout would not be retained even if a coach won that first challenge.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content