Flopping, challenge rules changed by NBA’s Board of Governors
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA’s Board of Governors approved two rule changes for the coming season Tuesday. One change gives coaches a second challenge if their first one is successful. The other will mean a technical foul will be called against players who flop. The challenge rule change is something that coaches have wanted for some time. Coaches who challenge a call and are successful will get the chance to make a second challenge. Teams must have a timeout in order to call for a challenge; that timeout would not be retained even if a coach won that first challenge.