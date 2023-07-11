For first time, every player at the Women’s World Cup will be paid at least $30K

At the behest of players from across the globe, FIFA has agreed that a chunk of the prize money pool at the Women’s World Cup go straight to the players — all 732 of them. Every player will earn at least $30,000. That’s significant for many of the players, who in some cases don’t have club teams that pay salaries, are semi-pros or even amateurs. FIFA released a report last year that said the average salary for female players globally was $14,000 a year.

