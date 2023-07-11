Georgia coach Kirby Smart still looking for way to slow down his players despite tragedy

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart says he is still struggling to find a way to convince his Georgia players to slow down when driving, even after a player and employee were killed in a January crash that involved racing and speeding. Smart has led Georgia to back-to-back national championships for the first time in school history. The Bulldogs’ offseason has been marred by off-the-field problems, including a string of high-speed reckless driving and speeding offenses. There have been other recent speeding offenses. Smart says he wishes players could “learn from this horrific, tragic event.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.