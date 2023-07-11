Georgia coach Kirby Smart still looking for way to slow down his players despite tragedy
By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart says he is still struggling to find a way to convince his Georgia players to slow down when driving, even after a player and employee were killed in a January crash that involved racing and speeding. Smart has led Georgia to back-to-back national championships for the first time in school history. The Bulldogs’ offseason has been marred by off-the-field problems, including a string of high-speed reckless driving and speeding offenses. There have been other recent speeding offenses. Smart says he wishes players could “learn from this horrific, tragic event.”