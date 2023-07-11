Longtime coach Jim Curtin, Philadelphia Union agree to a multi-year contract extension

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin has signed a multi-year contract extension that is guaranteed through 2026, the Major League Soccer team announced. Curtin is a two-time winner of the Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award and the second-longest tenured coach in the MLS behind Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes. Curtin’s 127 career wins is second to Vermes’ 189 in league history. Curtin guided the Union to its lone MLS Cup appearance in 2022 and the 2020 Supporters Cup as the team with the best record in the regular season.

