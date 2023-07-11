Northwestern retains assistants after firing coach Pat Fitzgerald following hazing allegations

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern has decided to retain its assistant coaches and support staff for the 2023 season after it fired head coach Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal. Athletic director Derrick Gragg informed the coaches and staff of the decision during a meeting. There was no announcement by the school when it comes to the leadership of the program after Fitzgerald’s dismissal. The first game of the season is Sept. 3 at Rutgers. The 48-year-old Fitzgerald was fired on Monday by Northwestern President Michael Schill.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.