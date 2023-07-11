Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer with 46 Slam semifinals and meets Jannik Sinner next at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic has tied Roger Federer’s record of 46 men’s Grand Slam semifinals by getting to that round at Wimbledon with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Andrey Rublev. Tuesday’s result moved Djokovic closer to a fifth consecutive championship at the All England Club and eighth overall — which also would pull him even with Federer. Djokovic is also pursuing a 24th career major trophy. He already set the men’s mark in that category by collecting No. 23 at the French Open last month Rublev fell to 0-8 in Grand Slam quarterfinals. Next up for Djokovic is a matchup against No. 8 seed Jannik Sinner.

