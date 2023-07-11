Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller on a two-year contract extension. General manager Chris Drury announced the deal on Tuesday that will keep the 23-year-old with the Rangers through the 2024-25 season. He has been a mainstay in the lineup since joining the club for the start of the 2020-21 season. Miller established career-highs in goals, assists and points in 2022-23, ranking second among Rangers defensemen in all three categories. He also played a role on special teams, being on the ice for 149 minutes of shorthanded time.

