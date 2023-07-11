Saints’ Alvin Kamara pleads no contest to a misdemeanor in the beating of a man at a Las Vegas club

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An attorney for Alvin Kamara says the New Orleans Saints running back has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge stemming from a fight last year that left a man unconscious at a Las Vegas nightclub. Kamara and three other men faced felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly punching, kicking and stomping on Darnell Greene Jr. of Houston outside an elevator at the club. The altercation came a day before the NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl. Kamara played in the Pro Bowl and was arrested after the game. Kamara’s attorney said Tuesday he pleaded no contest to breach of peace, and will serve community service and pay restitution to the victim.

By KEN RITTER and MARK ANDERSON Associated Press

