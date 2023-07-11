Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will fight in Saudi Arabia in October

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will fight Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The latest high-profile crossover boxing match between a mixed martial artist and a professional boxer will take place in a regulation ring, with three ringside judges using the 10-point scoring system. The announcement didn’t specify whether the bout will count on the fighters’ professional boxing records or whether Fury’s WBC heavyweight title will be on the line. Fury and Ngannou have talked about a potential meeting for more than a year since Ngannou’s acrimonious departure from the UFC. Fury is 33-0-1 with 24 knockouts. Ngannou will make his professional boxing debut after going 17-3 with 12 knockouts in MMA.

