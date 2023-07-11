World Cup showcases inequity within the women’s game

The World Cup always draws attention to the inequities between men’s and women’s soccer. But it also highlights the inequity within the women’s game itself. Teams like the United States and England, with greater support from their federations, enjoy the best that money can buy: Things like sports psychologists, massage therapists and team chefs. Other teams, like Jamaica and South Africa, are uncertain they’ll even get paid. So they’re using social media and collective action to draw attention to their plight.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.