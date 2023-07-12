A year in as Big 12 commissioner, Yormark says ‘open for business’ was about more than expansion

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brett Yormark says the Big 12 being open for business was about more than just potential expansion of the conference. A year into being the Big 12 commissioner, Yormark says that statement last year was also about exploring ways to grow revenue, diversify the conference and do things that had never been done. He said at the start of football media days that there is a plan for expansion. The Big 12 is already bigger. BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF officially became members July 1. There will be 14 teams this season before Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC next summer.

