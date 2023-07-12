Big 12 notebook: Oklahoma State loses lot of starters in transfer portal; Title game staying put

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma State has had plenty of turnover in the transfer portal. The Cowboys lost at least eight starters among 18 players who went into the transfer portal since last season. They also added 14 players from the portal. Five of the Cowboys that left went to other Big 12 schools. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy attributes the movement to the times in college football. Also at Big 12 media days, the league said its championship game will stay at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas through at least the 2030 game.

