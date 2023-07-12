Brazil court detains a Peruvian soccer coach accused of racist acts

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian judge ordered a Peruvian fitness coach with soccer club Universitario remain in custody for allegedly making racist gestures to Corinthians fans during a Copa Sudamericana match. Sao Paulo police arrested Sebastian Avellino at the NeoQuimica Arena after his team’s 1-0 loss to Corinthians on Tuesday in the first leg of their playoff series. Three witnesses told police Avellino made monkey gestures to them. Avellino was detained before Universitario players and staff left Brazil on Wednesday. He can appeal the decision and apply for bail.

