Did Alcaraz’s father film Djokovic during practice at Wimbledon? Alcaraz says probably

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz says he wouldn’t be surprised if his father had been spotted filming Novak Djokovic during practice at Wimbledon. Alcaraz says his father is a big fan of tennis and spends all day at the All England Club watching plenty of players other than his son. So Alcaraz says if his dad had a chance to watch Djokovic “in real life, yeah, probably it is true he’d film the sessions.” The Spaniard faced questions about his dad supposedly filming Djokovic after he beat Holger Rune to reach his first Wimbledon semifinal. The practice courts at Wimbledon are accessible to reporters and a limited number of fans.

