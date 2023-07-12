Dodgers acquire pitcher Tyson Miller from Brewers for cash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller from the Milwaukee Brewers for cash. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed righty reliever Daniel Hudson on the 60-day injured list with a right knee MCL sprain. Miller was designated for assignment on July 8. He had a 5.79 ERA and seven strikeouts in seven games with the Brewers. The 27-year-old has been in the majors for parts of three seasons with the Cubs, Texas Rangers and Brewers.

