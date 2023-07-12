Hlongwane, Pukki propel Minnesota United over Dynamo 3-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Teemu Pukki scored five minutes apart early in the first half and Minnesota United breezed to a 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo. Hlongwane found the net for a sixth time this season, scoring unassisted in the 15th minute to give Minnesota United (7-8-6) a lead it would not relinquish. Pukki, scored the first goal of his MLS career, using an assist from Emanuel Reynoso. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi notched his first goal of the season, scoring unassisted in the 84th minute to help guide Minnesota United to its seventh straight victory and a season sweep over the Dynamo (8-10-4). Dayne St. Clair saved six shots to earn the clean sheet in his first start for Minnesota United since June 10.

