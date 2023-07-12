Kobe’s legacy in the NBA lives on in a new way. Two players bear his name

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There’s Kobe, wearing the uniform of a team from Los Angeles. There’s Kobe, the last one on the court at practice and getting yelled at because the buses are waiting for him. How fitting. Just like old times. Kobe Brown of the Los Angeles Clippers and Kobe Bufkin of the Atlanta Hawks know there will never be another Kobe Bryant. But his namesakes are about to enter the NBA, the first players with that name to do so since the late Hall of Famer. Bufkin was drafted No. 15 overall out of Michigan by the Hawks. Brown was selected No. 30 overall out of Missouri by the Clippers.

