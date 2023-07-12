Liberty blow lead, top Fever in overtime 95-87 to advance to Commissioner’s Cup final

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored eight of her 34 points in overtime and the New York Liberty clinched a berth in the Commissioner’s Cup championship with a 95-87 win over the Indiana Fever, despite blowing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead. Aliyah Boston hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of regulation for Indiana. That tied the game at 80 but the Liberty pulled away in overtime as Ionescu hit two big 3-pointers. Boston led Indiana with 23 points. Brenna Stewart had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Liberty, who play at Western Conference winner and defending champion Las Vegas for the Commissioner’s Cup on Aug. 15.

