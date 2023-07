Mexico beats Jamaica 3-0 and advances to CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Panama

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Henry Martín scored 80 seconds in, Luis Chávez converted a free kick in the 30th minute and Mexico beat Jamaica 3-0 to reach its 11th CONCACAF Gold Cup final. Roberto Alvarado added a goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as Mexico advanced to play Panama on Sunday at Inglewood, California. El Tri is seeking a ninth Gold Cup title. Martín scored his ninth international goal and third of the tournament. Chávez curled a 25-yard free kick for his fourth international goal and third of the tournament.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.