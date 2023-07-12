Natasha Howard, Arike Ogunbowale have double-doubles, Wings rip Lynx 107-67

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 28 with 14 rebounds, Arike Ogunbowale also had her first career double-double and the Dallas Wings blew out the Minnesota Lynx 107-67. Satou Sabally, with five 3-pointers, and Teaira McCowan both had 19 points for the Wings and Ogunbowale had 16 with a career-high 11 assists. Napheesa Collier had 11 points and Kayla McBride 10 for the Lynx, who gave up 113 points to Las Vegas on Sunday. In addition to having a season-high for points in a game, 52 came inside the paint, also a season-high for Dallas.

