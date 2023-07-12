No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller has breakout performance for Hornets in summer league

The No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller finally had a breakout performance in summer league play. The 6-foot-9 forward scored 26 points as the Charlotte Hornets lost 97-93 to the Portland Trail Blazers in Las Vegas. He made 8 of 15 field goals and 7 of 7 free throws. Miller was a first-team Associated Press All-American as a freshman at Alabama last season. He had been inconsistent in summer league play in Sacramento and Las Vegas.

